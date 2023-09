The severe weather outlook over multiple Southwest Florida counties. Credit: The Weather Authority

A severe weather outlook anticipates possible damaging winds and hail in several Southwest Florida counties for Monday afternoon.

WINK Meteorologist Nash Rhodes reports the counties under the advisory are for eastern parts of Charlotte, Lee, DeSoto and Collier counties. All of Highlands, Glades and Hendry are included in the warning area. Today’s storms may become capable of producing damaging winds and hail. ⛈️⚠️



A (1/5) Severe Weather Outlook currently includes Charlotte, Lee, Highlands, Glades, Collier, Hendry and DeSoto Counties. #flwx pic.twitter.com/gf4ib55V59 — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) September 25, 2023

You can track storms with WINK’s Doppler 3x, by clicking here.