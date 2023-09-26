Deadly crash as car smashes into traffic light pole in Lehigh Acres

car crashes into a traffic pole in Lehigh Acres. Credit: WINK

A motorist died after crashing into a traffic pole while driving on SR-82 and Gateway Boulevard in Lehigh Acres early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol at approximately 1:30 a.m.

FHP reports that a 43-year-old man from Fort Myers was unable to maintain driving on a single lane, then crashed into several smaller poles and then the traffic pole.

The details of the crash are currently being investigated.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.