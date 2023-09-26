Local organizations collaborate to address food insecurity in Immokalee

Food bank network Feeding Florida estimates one in 10 Southwest Florida residents are experiencing food insecurity, with a large amount residing in Immokalee.

The Department of Agriculture classifies major portions of Immokalee, which has a 37% poverty rate, and surrounding areas as food deserts, defined as areas lacking access to affordable fruit, vegetables and other foods needed to maintain a healthy diet. With September being National Hunger Action Month, local organizations partnered to address food insecurity through promoting sustainable and healthy eating in Immokalee.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.