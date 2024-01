There are 44 million people in the United States who need help feeding their families.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, one in seven people is living in food-insecure households, and Southwest Florida is not immune.

Click here for information on donating to WINK FEEDS FAMILIES – March To A Million Meals

“I never thought I would be in this situation, and I am,” said Eliza.

The cool morning weather in North Fort Myers Monday didn’t stop hundreds of people from showing up to the Harry Chapin Food Bank during their free food giveaway.

Eliza was one of those in line waiting to get food for her family, a fact she grapples with.

“I’m glad I have faith because if I didn’t… makes me want to cry. It’s a sad situation … America is …” Eliza said as she began tearing up. “These are tears… happy because without this I don’t know how we would eat, and that’s the rare, raw truth of this all. Look at the line. These are people that never thought they would be standing in line to get free food, so yes, this is a gift from above.”

Week after week, the Harry Chapin Food Bank and its partner agencies put on food distributions across Southwest Florida.

Carrying food away in a wagon. CREDIT: WINK News

“We’re seeing unprecedented need. More demand than ever, even before the pandemic, or during the pandemic,” said Stuart Haniff, the chief development officer of the Harry Chapin Food Bank. “Our demand has probably risen by 40%, and there are a number of factors that are causing that.”

Among the difficulties is the high cost of living, which is making life difficult for many. Other issues are the lingering impacts from Hurricane Ian and persistent inflation, especially regarding food costs.

“The 250,000 individuals that we feed each and every month, about 70% of those are actually working and employed, but they’re just finding it harder and harder to make ends meet,” said Haniff.

“A lot of people who never thought they’d be in this situation, professional working people who made lots of money, with degrees. I’m an esthetician, and I can’t make it,” said Eliza.

However, thanks to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, Eliza’s family will eat healthy and nutritious food, provided with dignity and love.

“It’s amazing because it takes stress away because we can eat and not worry about the food,” said Eliza. “It’s a blessing.”

People going to food distributions have risen by 30%, so the need is growing. MARCH TO A MILLION MEALS. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News is kicking off March To A Million Meals on Monday. It’s a month-long campaign at WINK News to raise money and meals.

You can donate until March 1, 2024. Every dollar raised is $2 in meals to the Harry Chapin Food Bank. That means donating $6 feeds a family of four or donating $60 feeds 10 families.