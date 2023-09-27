Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for September 27, 2023

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Lee County deputies want to track down Mathew Adkins. He’s wanted for violation of probation following an arrest for burglary.

Earlier this year, Adkins did time after getting caught breaking into at least two vehicles off of Summerlin Road.

He was placed on probation following his release, which he has now violated.

He shouldn’t be too hard to spot. He has several tattoos, including the letters “SOG” on the front of his neck, a pot leaf and a peace sign on his left arm and a gun, anchor, flames and the yin-yang symbol on his right arm.

Xavier Sturgeon’s wanted in Lee County for violation of probation. He did jail time for stealing credit cards and a car.. and was then placed on probation which he has violated last week. Detectives believe he’s moving between North Fort Myers and Lehigh to avoid arrest.

Shannon Fitch is also a probation violator– for DUI with damage to a person or property and violation of state probation for the possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives think she could be moving around between Golden Gate Estates and East Naples.

She was last known to be working as an office manager and a hostess for a Naples restaurant.