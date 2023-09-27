Regrowing business in Naples one year after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian tore through so many communities, sending them into a world of darkness, but there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

In Naples, some businesses were unable to open due to damage and flooding from the storm.

Many worked around the clock to get their doors back open in the days and weeks to follow.

Chef Todd Johnson and his wife Dana own Nosh on Naples Bay. The bar and pretty much every piece of furniture had to be replaced due to water damage.

“It was just heartbreaking to see a restaurant that you had just constructed and put all your heart and soul into just nine months before that happens, and here it is. It was destroyed. It was just it was just a wave of emotions. It was tough,” Todd said.

Most of their employees returned, and after hard work and the determination to rebuild, Nosh opened its doors in just nine weeks.

While the building was damaged, the business was able to rebuild and have a successful season despite the storm.

The owners also said they’re thankful for their customers and staff, who helped them out while they were closed.