Visitation held for teen killed in hit-and-run

A community is saying goodbye to a teen killed in a hit and run.

Thursday marks two weeks since 15-year-old Eduardo Dayan Lopez Escobedo was killed on Case Rd. in Labelle.

Wednesday night, Labelle High School, where Eduardo was a sophomore, held a visitation service for the community. The school did not allow Wink News inside; however, Eduardo’s family spoke with us outside of the auditorium afterwards.

They tell us hundreds of people from the community showed up, and seeing him one final time is both painful and necessary.

Eduardo Dayan Lopez Escobedo’s family at his memorial service. Credit: WINK

Eduardo’s aunt, Selina Barron, says this final goodbye also came with a sign that Eduardo was still here for his mother. “Seeing how many people came to hug her was like — I know that’s him — like, ‘I’m not just going to give you one goodbye hug. I’m going to give you this many’.”

Although the SUV believed to have hit Eduardo has been found, the driver who killed him is still on the run. Family members are begging anyone with information to come forward.

Eduardo’s funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Our lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.