Precautionary boil water notice in several parts of Labelle

A precautionary boil water notice to residents of North Hickory Street, Bridge Street, Fort Thompson, Highway 80 and Lee Street.

Labelle officials alert residents that on Wednesday between the hours of 6:30 p.m.—10:30 p.m., the water service was be shut off to this area, due to a water main break.

It is advised that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled, or as an alternative use bottled water until further notice.

The boil water notice is set until Sept. 30, according to The City of Labelle.

