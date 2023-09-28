Matlacha residents show resilience one year after Hurricane Ian

As part of the first anniversary of Hurricane Ian, WINK News is highlighting how local Southwest Florida residents have been recovering.

Matlacha residents have shown resilience in the face of devastation with the Pine Island strong dark roast coffee served at the Perfect Cup Cafe.

“A few of our restaurants on the island have opened back up but we still have a long way to go as you see when you come on the island,” said Perfect Cup Owner, Suzzette Nangle. There’s still a lot more work that needs to be done.” Perfect Cup Owner, Suzzette Nangle. Credit: WINK

Many homes and businesses like the Perfect Cup Cafe were reduced to rubble following the impact of the hurricane but have since recovered.

Sections of the Matlacha bridge were separated from the mainland during the storm but have since been repaired for normal traffic.

At 5 p.m., The Perfect Cup will open a tent giving away free coffee and raffle tickets to commemorate the anniversary of Hurricane Ian’s recovery.

A Matlacha Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 6:45 p.m., where attendees can reflect on how far residents have overcome since the Ian.

