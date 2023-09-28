Reconnecting with WINK News viewer who called in during Ian

During the peak of Hurricane Ian, many SWFL residents tuned into WINK News, calling in for guidance.

One of them was Elaine Oben, who was hunkered down in her San Carlos Island home with her son and daughter. She wanted to know how much longer she would have to endure the storm’s wrath.

As Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt talked to her live, water entered her home.

As Elaine watched and waited with her son and daughter, the storm finally passed, but the aftermath brought many challenges.

Elaine said she decided to stay during Ian because of the track.

Two days before landfall, it looked like the storm would hit Tampa, but now, she’s singing a different tune. Elaine said that next time she’ll leave.

And a year later, Matt Devitt met up with Elaine, who has remained positive, as is the case with many others in SWFL.