Deadly vehicle fire on I-75N near MM-152 closes 2 lanes of traffic

Vehicle fire on I-75N near MM-152 in Charlotte County. Credit: FDOT

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a vehicle fire occurred on I-75 northbound in Charlotte County near mile marker 152 on Thursday morning.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS confirmed one person was found dead at the scene.

Local Charlotte County fire fighters were deployed to extinguish the vehicle fire at approximately 7 a.m. Stand still traffic on I-75N, MM-152. Credit: FDOT

Two right lanes of traffic are currently closed while FHP investigates the fire.

The details of the fire are currently being investigated.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.