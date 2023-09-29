Fort Myers CRA approves extension for construction of McCollum Hall project

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency board of commissioners unanimously approved Wednesday a nine-month extension request to commence construction on the McCollum Hall project, which will be named THIRTY8 Collective at McCollum Hall.

The project will include a food and market hall and a residential community component called THIRTY8 Flats.

The original construction date of Oct.1 was shifted to July 2024, so developer Alexander Goshen + Cornerstone Strategic Partners LLC has adequate time between city review approval and construction at the site on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near downtown Fort Myers.

To Gulfshore Business, click here.