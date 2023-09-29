FWC finds 5 lobster tails stuffed in diver’s pants

Two FWC officers in the Florida Keys with two spiny lobsters, five wrung lobster tails and 12 mangrove snapper. CREDIT: FWC

Authorities patrolling the waters found a diver with a spiny lobster in his hand and conducted a resource inspection.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers noticed Yasmany Valdes Puebla, 34, of Key West, shaking fish out of his shirt while swimming to the FWC officers for the resource inspection.

Suddenly, the FWC officers plunged into the waters near Boca Chica Key. Officers recovered several scuttled speared snappers Puebla was trying to hide.

After a thorough investigation, officers found five undersized wrung lobster tails hidden in the diver’s pants. Officers also discovered seven spiny lobsters and 12 mangrove snappers, two of which were undersized.

Puebla faces 10 misdemeanor charges related to lobster violations, three misdemeanor counts related to mangrove snapper violations and a resisting/interfering with a wildlife officer misdemeanor. Yasmany Valdes Puebla mugshot. CREDIT: FWC

Puebla was arrested and transported to a local jail.

The spiny lobster bag limit in Florida is six. Similarly, the mangrove snapper bag limit in Florida is five.

Call 888-404-3922 to report someone hiding more fish than they are supposed to have. You can also text “FWC” with the location and the tip to 847411 to report someone hiding more fish than they are supposed to have.

Click here to submit a wildlife alert online. You may be eligible for a reward.

Click here to learn more about spiny lobsters from FWC and when hunting season is.