FWC discovers 138 caught spiny lobsters, cites 3 fishermen

138 spiny lobsters discovered by FWC officers. CREDIT: FWC

Three fishermen with 102 spiny lobsters over the daily limit were discovered by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers.

According to FWC, officers cited the fishermen for harvesting 138 lobsters on Wednesday.

The FWC officers originally wanted to talk to the fishermen about using their dive flags incorrectly. However, after a routine fisheries inspection, officers found nearly three times the daily limit of lobsters in their possession.

The lobsters were found dead and were therefore submitted into evidence.

