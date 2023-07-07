How to win spiny lobsters by catching invasive lionfish

Two lionfish are shown in an aquarium at the Nova Southeastern University Oceanographic Center in Dania Beach, Florida, in 2013. The invasive species is considered menacing to native wildlife. SUZETTE LABOY / AP

The Florida spiny lobster sport season event is on July 26 and 27. The rules are straightforward: harvest lionfish and win prizes.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, you can win the sought-after Lionfish Challenge Coin by harvesting 25 nonnative lionfish.

The coin you would win allows you to keep a spiny lobster every day throughout the 2023 sports season.

