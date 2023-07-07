How to win spiny lobsters by catching invasive lionfish

The Florida spiny lobster sport season event is on July 26 and 27. The rules are straightforward: harvest lionfish and win prizes.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, you can win the sought-after Lionfish Challenge Coin by harvesting 25 nonnative lionfish.
The coin you would win allows you to keep a spiny lobster every day throughout the 2023 sports season.
Click here to learn more about the 2023 Lionfish Challenge that is currently going on and lasts until October 1.