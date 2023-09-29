Tim Aten Knows: NCH plans orthopedic surgery hospital in North Naples

Q: I see they tore down Bear’s Den day care on the North Collier Hospital property. Are they rebuilding or building something new? — Megan Steed, Naples

A: Bear’s Den Childcare Center was razed this summer to make way for a proposed freestanding hospital expansion on the NCH North Naples campus along the north side of Immokalee Road between Health Park and Medical boulevards.

NCH is partnering with New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery, known as HSS, to build a three-story, 80,000-square-foot hospital. HSS at NCH will be a 15-bed acute-care addition on the hospital campus at 11190 Health Park Blvd.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.