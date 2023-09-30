Bone-building classes offered across Naples for Health & Fitness Day

MGN

Ready to get strong? In honor of National Health and Fitness Day on Sept. 30, Bone Builders classes are being offered across Naples.

AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) are hosting the Bone Builders classes. Bone Builders is an osteoporosis prevention and education program that has been shown to improve balance and increase bone density and muscle strength.

If you would like to join a class or if you would like to be trained to lead a class, contact Ed Bonilla, RSVP Project Director at Ed.Bonilla@colliercountyfl.gov or 239-252-5713.