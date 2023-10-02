DeSoto County man arrested in connection with crash that killed two

A DeSoto County man has been arrested for involvement in a deadly crash that killed a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy riding in a John Deere utility vehicle in September.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Garrett Cole Edwards was driving a sedan behind the John Deere utility vehicle and slammed into the rear of it.

The collision caused the utility vehicle to be redirected off the road and collide with a ditch and wooden fence. Everyone was ejected from the utility vehicle. The crash killed two of the four people in the vehicle.

Edwards was booked into the DeSoto County Jail for DUI Manslaughter, DUI Serious Bodily Injury, and Driving While License Suspended Involving a Death.

He pleaded not guilty.