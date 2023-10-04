City of Fort Myers discusses possible ‘firework-less’ 4th of July

Fireworks Fourth of July. CREDIT: WINK News

The City of Fort Myers is considering canceling its fireworks show for the 4th of July.

Mayor Kevin Anderson brought up the concern at the last city council meeting, saying the high cost of the show and low attendance at the event do not justify the cost.

The Boston Red Sox reached out to the city to discuss hosting the fireworks show at JetBlue Park, but the Mayor said it just wasn’t enough.

One council member also suggested replacing the fireworks show with a laser or a drone show.

City of Fort Myers council members will discuss this at their next workshop.