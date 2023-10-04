Two one-loss teams meet in week six WINK News Game of the Week

Two one loss teams look to keep it that way as they match up for the week six WINK News Game of the Week.

Friday night, the South Fort Myers Wolfpack will try to keep building on a four game win streak.

Barron Collier on the other hand is looking to rebound after a tough 24-0 loss to Naples in week four.

The Cougars and Wolfpack are hunting each other for only the third time in the programs’ histories.

Both of these 4-1 teams hope to keep another blemish off their record.

“We’ve got to play solid defense and special teams,” Barron Collier Head Coach Mark Jackson said. “They’re a talented team, an athletic team, so it’s going to be a real challenge on that side.”

“We’ve got to be fundamentally strong,” South Fort Myers Head Coach Willis May said. “We can’t make mistakes. We’ve got to be physical up front.”

The teams enter this matchup in different positions.

The visiting cougars are coming off of a loss to their rival, a loss that is now only motivation.

“I think we have more fight than we did last week because of our loss,” Barron Collier senior linebacker Joshua Guitard said.

The Wolfpack on the other hand suffered an overtime loss in the first game of the season, but is now riding a four game win streak.

“I think our guys are getting a lot of confidence, but we’re just trying to get better every week,” May said.

While they have their differences, players on both sides told me what both squads have in common is team chemistry.

“We all are very close,” South Fort Myers senior running back and defensive tackle Quarice Vance said. “We have all been together since our freshman year and we just all have got to work together.”

“Definitely the camaraderie,” Barron Collier senior running back Braden Johnson said. “It’s definitely a big factor. There’s not many like cliques or groups. We’re all one family.”

On friday night only one brotherhood will rally to another win.

While it’s not a district matchup the Cougars and the Wolfpack are in the same region so the turnout is important in regards to making the playoffs.

The Cougars take on the Wolfpack Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.