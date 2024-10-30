WINK News Player of the Week: Port Charlotte DL Myron Charles

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A plastic bin washed ashore in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Milton like a message in a bottle.
Every time a presidential comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman and Texas commit Myron Charles is our WINK News Player of the Week after the Pirates win over Naples.
Big John came to Cape Coral back in 1969. He started off as a grocery store’s mascot, and now he’s just a lovable guy in The Cape.
Every day, millions of people opt to vote by mail instead of going to their polling place, but what happens after you drop off your ballot?
The white stain on the front-facing side of the historic Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers will not be required to be removed, following Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida is being held at the Lee Civic Center starting Thursday.
A housing development in Collier County recently opened, and it is geared toward older people looking for affordable housing.
Although it is very uncommon, men get breast cancer, too. The disease affects about one percent of men compared to one in eight women who are diagnosed.
Drivers should prepare to choose different routes in anticipation of a lane closure on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.
Back-to-back hurricanes have left one of the insects that keep Southwest Florida beautiful starving.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 30, 2024.
Lee County is inviting Boca Grande residents to dispose of household chemical waste products at a local community collection event.
Students interested in advanced manufacturing careers will be able to enroll in manufacturing programs at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte Technical College.
Over 50 people have been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation they dubbed Trick or Tweak.
You can’t miss Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles when he forces his way into the backfield. You also don’t have to look far down the list of top recruits in the state before you see his name. The four-star recruit in the Class of 2025 is ranked 15th in the state, which is the best in Southwest Florida, according to 247Sports.
“I try not to focus too much on it,” Charles said. “You know I’m still a high school athlete. That’s where my mind at. But it’s exciting you know I get everyone’s best game.”
Charles is a focus point for opposing coaches as they try to minimize his impact on the game.
Port Charlotte head coach Jordan Ingman explained, “he gets double teamed a lot. He gets triple teamed sometimes. So it allows the other people to have tremendous numbers. He understands that. He’s an unselfish young man so it doesn’t affect him.”
“Its like a sign of respect you know,” Charles said. “And luckily, I got the teammates that do what they’re supposed to do.”
That was evident in Friday’s win over Naples, who beat the Pirates the previous two seasons. The power running attack for the Golden Eagles was held to 142 yards, when they average 339 a game this season.
Charles posted four tackles and a crucial fumble recovery in the third quarter.
“That was a product of emphasizing chasing the football,” Ingman said. “And he made a humongous play. If he wasn’t chasing the football, he wouldn’t be in position to make that play.”
Over the summer, Charles was committed to Florida State. But when you look at his helmet, that has changed. Charles is committed to play for the Texas Longhorns.
“Texas, real powerhouse team, playing SEC ball,” Charles explained. “You know they have a good amount of linemen gone after the season. Got some spots to be filled and it just seemed like the perfect fit for me.”