WINK News Player of the Week: Port Charlotte DL Myron Charles

You can’t miss Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles when he forces his way into the backfield. You also don’t have to look far down the list of top recruits in the state before you see his name. The four-star recruit in the Class of 2025 is ranked 15th in the state, which is the best in Southwest Florida, according to 247Sports.

“I try not to focus too much on it,” Charles said. “You know I’m still a high school athlete. That’s where my mind at. But it’s exciting you know I get everyone’s best game.”

Charles is a focus point for opposing coaches as they try to minimize his impact on the game.

Port Charlotte head coach Jordan Ingman explained, “he gets double teamed a lot. He gets triple teamed sometimes. So it allows the other people to have tremendous numbers. He understands that. He’s an unselfish young man so it doesn’t affect him.”

“Its like a sign of respect you know,” Charles said. “And luckily, I got the teammates that do what they’re supposed to do.”

That was evident in Friday’s win over Naples, who beat the Pirates the previous two seasons. The power running attack for the Golden Eagles was held to 142 yards, when they average 339 a game this season.

Charles posted four tackles and a crucial fumble recovery in the third quarter.

“That was a product of emphasizing chasing the football,” Ingman said. “And he made a humongous play. If he wasn’t chasing the football, he wouldn’t be in position to make that play.”

Over the summer, Charles was committed to Florida State. But when you look at his helmet, that has changed. Charles is committed to play for the Texas Longhorns.

“Texas, real powerhouse team, playing SEC ball,” Charles explained. “You know they have a good amount of linemen gone after the season. Got some spots to be filled and it just seemed like the perfect fit for me.”