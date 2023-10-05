Cape Coral road cleaned after oily spill causes serious congestion

Del Prado Road in Cape Coral is back open at full capacity after multiple lanes closed from an oily spill.

The liquid, considered hydraulic fluid, covered a two-mile stretch of road from Four Mile Cove Parkway to Viscaya Parkway.

The road cleared up after an absorbent material sucked up all the liquid.

Lee County Department of Transportation said no further repairs are needed.

“No, I didn’t know what it was until I watched WINK News when I got home why the traffic when we went to lunch was so long,” said local resident Roy Mcgowen.

The spill was caught early and cleaned up quickly.

“Sometimes equipment leaks, and you don’t notice. We don’t know who did it or who’s the culprit. But it could have been an accident or could have been negligent people,” said Mcgowen.

The police report said officers reviewed traffic camera video and identified the truck from coastal waste and recycling.

The report noted the estimated cost of the clean-up was $70,000. Cape Coral Police are still investigating.