Oil spill scene in Cape Coral. CREDIT: CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT

An oil spill is causing severe traffic in Cape Coral along Del Prado Boulevard North.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, traffic has been reduced to one lane starting from the Coral Pointe Shopping Center along Del Prado Boulevard for approximately two miles. Oil spill scene in Cape Coral. CREDIT: CAPE CORAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Department of Transportation has responded to the scene.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.