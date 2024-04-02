Roadway danger concerns on Del Prado Boulevard persist after crash

A violent crash that sent three kids to the hospital is raising questions about roadway safety on a busy Cape Coral road.

WINK News talked to people in the area around Del Prado Boulevard who refer to the street as “Death Prado” because of what they have seen.

Some people WINK News spoke with, along with Facebook comments we received, are calling for more signage in the area and other safety measures for the road.

WINK News went to the Cape Coral Police Department to get some answers and asked if anything will or can be done to improve the safety of Del Prado Boulevard.

On Monday afternoon, debris, ambulance, police officers and caution tape surrounded Del Prado Boulevard and Bolado Parkway, from the recent wreck that injured three children and an adult.

“One vehicle that was going southbound, the driver was the only person in the car, the driver that made the left-hand turn. They were trauma alerted and determined non-life threatening injuries. Then in the other vehicle traveling northbound, we had a male and female and three children in that car and those three children were trauma alerted and determined to have non-life threatening injuries. The two adults have minor injuries,” said Lisa Greenberg with the Cape Coral Police Department.

Most of the comments on a post related to the crash on the Cape Coral police Facebook page are related to improving road safety.

“Right turns on red at the corner of Bolado [Parkway] with the cars traveling south on Del Prado making U-turns are a deadly combination,” said Greenberg.

WINK News asked Cape Coral police about all the comments and if anything can be done to ease concerns.

“Oftentimes when there is a crash, it is an area of focus for our officers for some time afterwards. Just because a crash happened at a particular place doesn’t increase the likelihood that it will happen again,” said Greenberg. “But our officers are assigned to particular zones. They will be paying attention and doing their best to monitor the traffic in that area.”

Cape Coral police said it is a decision made by the city to add more signage.

The Del Prado Boulevard crash remains under investigation.