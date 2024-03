Credit: WINK

Two people are dead following a fiery three-vehicle crash that occurred on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the crash occurred around 8:23 p.m. on Sunday near SE 40th Street and Del Prado Boulevard.

The road was temporarily closed, with CCPD and Lee County Emergency Services working to clear the scene.

The roadway had reopened at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

The identities of the crash victims have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

