WINK News

Watch Now

Prescribed burn in Shell Creek Preserve

Writer: Emma Heaton
Published: Updated:
Crews perform a controlled burn
Crews perform a controlled burn by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is licensed under CC-CC0 1.0

If you’re headed to Charlotte County, you may see or smell some smoke in the air.

County Parks and Natural Resources personnel are conducting a prescribed burn at Shell Creek Preserve, Thursday.

This is a normal operation that restores and enhances habitats while improving the health and functions of plants and animals.

The preserve will be closed all day and will re-open when the staff says it’s safe to enter and the fire is out.

Charlotte County also said you may see smoke in other areas of Punta Gorda.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.