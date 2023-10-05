Prescribed burn in Shell Creek Preserve

If you’re headed to Charlotte County, you may see or smell some smoke in the air.

County Parks and Natural Resources personnel are conducting a prescribed burn at Shell Creek Preserve, Thursday.

This is a normal operation that restores and enhances habitats while improving the health and functions of plants and animals.

The preserve will be closed all day and will re-open when the staff says it’s safe to enter and the fire is out.

Charlotte County also said you may see smoke in other areas of Punta Gorda.