Spooky season begins in Southwest Florida with Halloween events

The spooky season starts in October. Here are some Halloween events happening in Southwest Florida …

Halloween Nights

Hosted by Wonder Gardens

Oct. 5 – Oct. 28

27180 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs

The Haunted Walk: Dead by Dawn

Calusa Nature Center and the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau

Every weekend of October beginning Oct. 6

3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers

Boo at the Zoo

Hosted by Naples Zoo

Oct. 13, 14, 15, 16

1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples

Trick or Trot 5k Trail Run

Hosted by Zoomers Southwest Florida Running & Triathlon Club

Oct. 21

Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, North Port

Fall Festival & Haunted Nights

Hosted by Springtime Adventure Park

Oct. 21 – 22

10761 Aqua Vista Lane, North Fort Myers

Trunk or Treat

Hosted by the City of Cape Coral

Oct. 27

Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

Halloween Happenings At Collier County Parks & Recreation:

Register online at collierparks.com

Halloween Howl

Friday, October 13 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $10 (Per Person)

East Naples Community Park, 3500 Thomasson Drive, Naples

Parents, this is a Halloween-themed DROP-OFF ONLY event for your little ones ages 5-13! A fun-filled night of tricks and treats! Games, activities, dancing, and a costume contest awaits! This event runs from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. $10 for each child, includes pizza and drinks, and tons of spooktacular fun! PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED! For more information, call (239) 252-4414.

Pool of Ghouls

Saturday, October 14 – noon – 2:00 p.m.

Cost: $3 (Per Person)

Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park Aquatic Complex, 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

For more information, call (239) 252-1020.

Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 14 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $3 (Per Person)

Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

Vendors will hand out candy in the parking lot by the tennis/basketball courts.

Family Halloween Monster Bash

Friday, October 20 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $3

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples

Halloween Bash is set for all family members to have a fun night of dancing, music, games, and treats! All guests must be in “Family Friendly Costumes” to attend!! For more information, call (239) 252-4180.

Haunted Candy House Creation

Friday, October 20 – 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $12

Vineyards Community Park, 6231 Arbor Boulevard, Naples

Children will use an assortment of candy, frosting, and cookies to design their own haunted candy house! Everything is included to make a yummy work of art! Please pre-register by October 16. Ages 4-12. For more information, call (239) 252-4105.

Halloween Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 20 – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $5 (max five persons)

Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park, 810 39th Avenue Northeast, Naples

Join us for our first annual Halloween Trunk or Treat at Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park. Activities include music, candy, crafts, costume contests, prizes & more. Wristbands will be distributed October 17- 20 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park Community Center. For more information, call (239) 252-4900.

Trunk or Treat Halloween Event

Friday, October 27 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Immokalee Community Park, 321 North 1st Street, Immokalee

This is a free event for all ages. If you want to participate, please call (239) 252-4449.

Collier County Boo-Tacular 2023

Friday, October 27 – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $3 Pre-Registration and $5 Day of Event

North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples

Calling All Ghosts and Goblins! This Halloween, get ready to experience Collier County Boo-Tacular! Fun for the entire family. Costume Contests begin at 6:45 p.m. (5 Categories: 0-3, 4-7, 8-12, 13-17 and Family Group). Activities include entertainment, a haunted trail (non-scary – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.), bounce houses, games, crafts, food trucks, face painting, a trick-or-treat lane, and food truck vendors. For more information, call (239) 252-4000.

Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Contest & Parade

Saturday, October 28 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Cost: Free

Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples

This event will be held at Rover Run Dog Park, located at Veterans Community Park. Bring your dog in costume! For more information, call (239) 252-8811.

