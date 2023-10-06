Spooky season begins in Southwest Florida with Halloween events

The spooky season starts in October. Here are some Halloween events happening in Southwest Florida …
- Hosted by Wonder Gardens
- Oct. 5 – Oct. 28
- 27180 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs
The Haunted Walk: Dead by Dawn
- Calusa Nature Center and the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau
- Every weekend of October beginning Oct. 6
- 3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers
- Hosted by Naples Zoo
- Oct. 13, 14, 15, 16
- 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples
- Hosted by Zoomers Southwest Florida Running & Triathlon Club
- Oct. 21
- Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, North Port
Fall Festival & Haunted Nights
- Hosted by Springtime Adventure Park
- Oct. 21 – 22
- 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, North Fort Myers
- Hosted by the City of Cape Coral
- Oct. 27
- Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.
Halloween Happenings At Collier County Parks & Recreation:
Register online at collierparks.com
Halloween Howl
- Friday, October 13 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Cost: $10 (Per Person)
- East Naples Community Park, 3500 Thomasson Drive, Naples
Parents, this is a Halloween-themed DROP-OFF ONLY event for your little ones ages 5-13! A fun-filled night of tricks and treats! Games, activities, dancing, and a costume contest awaits! This event runs from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. $10 for each child, includes pizza and drinks, and tons of spooktacular fun! PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED! For more information, call (239) 252-4414.
Pool of Ghouls
- Saturday, October 14 – noon – 2:00 p.m.
- Cost: $3 (Per Person)
- Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park Aquatic Complex, 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples
- For more information, call (239) 252-1020.
Trunk or Treat
- Saturday, October 14 – 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Cost: $3 (Per Person)
- Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples
Vendors will hand out candy in the parking lot by the tennis/basketball courts.
Family Halloween Monster Bash
- Friday, October 20 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Cost: $3
- Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples
Halloween Bash is set for all family members to have a fun night of dancing, music, games, and treats! All guests must be in “Family Friendly Costumes” to attend!! For more information, call (239) 252-4180.
Haunted Candy House Creation
- Friday, October 20 – 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Cost: $12
- Vineyards Community Park, 6231 Arbor Boulevard, Naples
Children will use an assortment of candy, frosting, and cookies to design their own haunted candy house! Everything is included to make a yummy work of art! Please pre-register by October 16. Ages 4-12. For more information, call (239) 252-4105.
Halloween Trunk or Treat
- Friday, October 20 – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Cost: $5 (max five persons)
- Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park, 810 39th Avenue Northeast, Naples
Join us for our first annual Halloween Trunk or Treat at Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park. Activities include music, candy, crafts, costume contests, prizes & more. Wristbands will be distributed October 17- 20 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park Community Center. For more information, call (239) 252-4900.
Trunk or Treat Halloween Event
- Friday, October 27 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Immokalee Community Park, 321 North 1st Street, Immokalee
This is a free event for all ages. If you want to participate, please call (239) 252-4449.
Collier County Boo-Tacular 2023
- Friday, October 27 – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Cost: $3 Pre-Registration and $5 Day of Event
- North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples
Calling All Ghosts and Goblins! This Halloween, get ready to experience Collier County Boo-Tacular! Fun for the entire family. Costume Contests begin at 6:45 p.m. (5 Categories: 0-3, 4-7, 8-12, 13-17 and Family Group). Activities include entertainment, a haunted trail (non-scary – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.), bounce houses, games, crafts, food trucks, face painting, a trick-or-treat lane, and food truck vendors. For more information, call (239) 252-4000.
Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Contest & Parade
- Saturday, October 28 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Cost: Free
- Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples
This event will be held at Rover Run Dog Park, located at Veterans Community Park. Bring your dog in costume! For more information, call (239) 252-8811.
For more fall events go to Gulfshore Life.