Cape Coral felon gets 5 years in prison for possession of nunchucks, tactical swords and firearms

Basilio Amaury Bron, Jr, 43. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral man has been given his sentence after he was arrested in Tampa for possession of a firearm, tactical swords and nunchucks.

Basilio Amaury Bron Jr., 43, has been sentenced to five years and four months in federal prison, according to a release by the Department of Justice, Friday.

On March 12, 2022, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office pulled Bron over for driving approximately 100 mph on Interstate 75, near the Laurel Road exit toward Sarasota County. Tactical swords, nun chucks, a gun, and marijuana found in Basilio Bron’s car. Credit: Department of Justice

Upon investigation of Bron’s vehicle, four grams of marijuana were discovered along with a variety of weaponry, SCSO states.

Bron violated his federal supervised release for the possession of the weapons following a prior conviction in 2016 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.