Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

Three Florida teens are facing felony charges after text messages showed they had a hit list targeting other students.

Numerous threads of messages were found by Jacksonville Police showing three Creekside High School students were planning to carry out the hit list. Creekside High School in Jacksonville (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Officers considered it a credible threat, saying they weren’t joking around.

A message was sent out to parents in the community.