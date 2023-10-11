50 Naples church members still trying to get home from Israel

Lead pastor Alan Brumback of the First Naples Baptist Church and roughly 50 of the church’s congregation have been in Israel since last Monday.

“We’re currently at the airport. Complete nightmare. I mean, this place is packed. There’s got to be 3-4-5 thousand people trying to get out,” Brumback said.

The group visited Israel to tour some of the sites mentioned in the bible and to connect with the holy land before the attacks from Hamas began.

“It’s been a surreal past two days. There’s been a lot of confusion on what’s the best thing to do. we’ve tried a lot of different avenues to leave early. It’s been it’s been very difficult,” Brumback said.

Brumback said everyone, as of now, has confirmed flights to get home Wednesday night.

Thousands are dead, and kidnappings and hostage situations are happening just miles from where Brumback and his church were, but they made it out of there safely.

He said the group is still waiting to board their flights and are praying to get home safely.

He said he’s gotten messages from people all over the world, and he’s thankful to his church and his community for the support.

