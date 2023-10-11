Collier man extradited from Texas after 9-month drug operation uncovers 2 pounds of fentanyl

Daniel Chapa, 38, mug shot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Collier County man is facing serious charges following an extensive undercover operation in Texas, uncovering nearly two pounds of fentanyl, more than 1,000 grams of cocaine, almost $150,000 in cash and more.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Chapa, 38, was arrested in Texas while being the last defendant from “an extensive undercover operation.”

Law enforcement discovered nearly two pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill nearly 500,000 people. In addition, the amount of cocaine recovered has a street value of nearly $200,000.

Law enforcement also found other drugs during the operation, along with $150,000 in cash.

Chapa was arrested on outstanding Collier County warrants. He has since been transported to the Collier County jail, facing racketeering and multiple narcotics trafficking charges.

The Narcotics Enforcement Task Force led the undercover operation, called WOOT-DE-WOOT, which lasted nine months with dozens getting arrested.