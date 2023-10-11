Potential severe weather outlook, how it might affect SWFL

A digital chart of the severe weather outlook across Southwest Florida. Credit: The Weather Authority

A severe weather outlook has been advised for late Wednesday afternoon and evening in several parts of Southwest Florida.

According to WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes, the Wednesday isolated storms have the potential to bring harmful winds and/or a tornado. Today’s strongest storms could become capable of producing damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado. ⛈️⚠️



A (1/5) Severe Weather Outlook currently includes Charlotte, DeSoto, Highlands, Sarasota, Glades, and Lee counties. #flwx pic.twitter.com/dS7KmP5AVJ — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) October 11, 2023

The severe weather outlook has been issued for several Southwest Florida areas including Charlotte, DeSoto, Highlands, Sarasota, Glades and Lee counties.

The Weather Authority forecasts that if isolated rain showers were to develop, it would last from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The Weather Authority will keep you updated regarding any further developments.