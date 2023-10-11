Potential severe weather outlook, how it might affect SWFL

A severe weather outlook has been advised for late Wednesday afternoon and evening in several parts of Southwest Florida.
According to WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes, the Wednesday isolated storms have the potential to bring harmful winds and/or a tornado.
The severe weather outlook has been issued for several Southwest Florida areas including Charlotte, DeSoto, Highlands, Sarasota, Glades and Lee counties.
The Weather Authority forecasts that if isolated rain showers were to develop, it would last from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
The Weather Authority will keep you updated regarding any further developments.