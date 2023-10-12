WINK News

Morning commute turns into morning nightmare for many in Lee County

Reporter: Belinda Post Writer: Carolyn Dolcimascolo
CREDIT: FDOT

Wet roadways mixed with the morning commute turned a chunk of Interstate 75 in Lee County into more of a parking lot.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said there were multiple crashes on southbound I-75.

CREDIT: FDOT at 7:26 a.m.

WINK News Anchor Belinda Post reported it led FHP to temporarily close on ramps at mile marker 136 – Colonial Blvd., 138 – MLK Blvd., 139 – Luckett Road and 141 – Palm Beach Blvd.

Additionally southbound traffic at Colonial, Luckett and Palm Beach was diverted off the highway.

FHP reported ramps are back open and interstate traffic is once again moving.

