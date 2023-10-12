Construction building roof partially collapses in Fort Myers

Construction workers in Fort Myers experienced a large section of a roof collapsing while working on it Thursday morning.

The City of Fort Myers reported having firefighters and EMS on the scene to take care of potential injuries.

The caller did advise that a four-foot section of the roof collapsed in the 4-story building, according to the City of Fort Myers.

No fatalities were reported. Injuries remain unknown.

The details of the collapse are currently being investigated.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.