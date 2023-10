Fire at Pet Angel Memorial Center (CREDIT: WINK News)

A fire started off Park Meadow Drive in Fort Myers from an animal cremation facility, affecting multiple businesses.

The fire originated at Pet Angel Memorial Center Thursday night. The flames have been put out, but businesses nearby were affected by the fire. Firefighters at Park Meadow Drive (CREDIT: WINK News

No injuries have been reported from the scene. The cause has not yet been identified.

There is a roadblock past U.S. 41 to Crestwood Academy.