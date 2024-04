Three dozen units rushed to the scene of a structure fire in Bokeelia off Harbor Drive Friday evening.

Crews are coming from Cape Coral, Estero, Fort Myers, North Fort Myers, Iona, Lehigh and Pine Island.

It’s been burning for hours.

The cause is currently unknown.

