Drainage system causes constant flooding in Bonita Springs

Flooding along Big Bend Road (CREDIT: WINK News)

While flooding was seen all across Southwest Florida Thursday, it’s nothing new to parts of Bonita Springs.

The neighbors of Big Bend Drive said their flooding issues worsened in the spring of 2023 when the City of Bonita Springs removed swales that used to run down the sides of the street. The three-foot-deep drain that captures water on Big Bend Road (CREDIT: WINK News)

“They did a good job and what they did, I can see it,” said Jim Whalen, a resident of Big Bend Road. “You can see the big, it’s like a three-foot chamber that captures the water. This goes all the way down the street and all the way forward here, so it captures water. The problem is it has no place to go.”

WINK News reached out to the City of Bonita Springs to ask when the drainage plan would be finished. A spokesperson said the city is aware of the issue and that it resulted from Hurricane Ian. She said the staff is currently reviewing proposals so they can move forward.