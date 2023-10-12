King Tide causes minor flooding across Southwest Florida

Minor Flooding on Park Avenue in Fort Myers (CREDIT: Lenny Smith)

Parts of Southwest Florida are experiencing some road closures due to some minor flooding from the King Tide.

Fort Myers Police Department sent out a notice, Thursday afternoon, that some roads were closed due to the excess flooding, but they receded by 5 p.m. or earlier.

According to WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, “Tides are running one-two feet above normal because of a gusty southwest wind off the Gulf around a storm system and approaching a New Moon on Saturday.”

King tide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, refers to an exceptionally high tide that typically occurs during a new or full moon. A new moon will occur this Saturday.