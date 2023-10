Pedro Julio Banos Castillo Credit: The Marco Island Police Department

A man has been arrested, accused of burglarizing the Marco Island Yacht Club and the Island Country Club.

The Marco Island Police Department said Pedro Julio Banos Castillo is accused of burglarizing those two locations on Sept. 28.

Police arrested and interviewed Castillo on Thursday. He is charged with burglary to a structure, grand theft and petit theft.

Castillo is being held on a $11,000 bond at the Naples Jail Center.