Man accused of carjacking at RaceTrac is arrested

A man accused of carjacking someone at a RaceTrac and running away on Monday has been arrested.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was putting air in their tire when 26-year-old Aaron Mondragon Meija jumped into their running car and took off at the RaceTrac on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, Monday night.

The car’s owner tried to stop him and was dragged nearly 30 feet by the car through the parking lot.

Deputies launched police helicopters to look for Meija and found him hiding in thick bushes behind a Publix.

The victim’s car was later found ditched about half a mile from the RaceTrac on Lee Boulevard.