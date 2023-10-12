Religious facility, day care proposed in Estero agricultural zoning district

Southwest Florida Church of Christ requested a special exception for a religious facility and day care in an agriculture zoning district at the corner of Sandy Lane and Broadway Avenue East in Estero. The subject property is 2.18 acres, where a 12,000-square-foot facility will provide a 249-seat sanctuary and day care for 171 children.

RVi Planning Vice President of Planning Alexis Crespo presented the request at a public information meeting during Estero’s Planning, Zoning and Design Board meeting Tuesday night. No votes are taken at public information meetings, as the applicant is expected to return to the board.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.