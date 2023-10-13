Florida congressman discusses US response to war in Israel

Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart sat down with WINK News Reporter Claire Galt to discuss the United States’ response to the war in Israel.

Diaz-Balart said he is furious the Biden Administration made planes available Friday to take Americans trapped in Gaza and Israel home. He said it should’ve happened three days ago.

The congressman told WINK News that Biden should stop funding Iran, so that country will stop funding Hamas. He also said the U.S. should help Israel in every way possible, including weapons and intelligence.

“I think Israel has not only the right but the responsibility to wipe out this terrorist group that is threatening its very existence,” said Diaz-Balart. “When you’re dealing with these kinds of terrorists, you can’t negotiate with them. You can’t coexist with them. They have to be eliminated. Hamas wants to kill every single Jew. They would love to wipe out the United States of America as well.”

Diaz-Balart said he fears there could be a major terrorist attack in the United States due to Hamas, expressing concern about the southern border.

Biden has vowed solid support for Israel after the attacks, including military assistance.