Hope over fear. That’s the message a Southwest Florida Rabbi hoped to get across after another attack targeted Israel.

A rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has claimed the lives of 12 people, most of whom were children.

This tragic event raises serious concerns about the potential for a broader conflict.

This attack is being labeled as the deadliest single assault on Israel since the Hamas attacks on communities near the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

According to CBS News and the Associated Press, Israeli authorities reported that the rocket came from Lebanon and struck a soccer field in the Golan Heights, killing twelve children and teenagers.

The White House National Security Council is currently in discussions with Israeli and Lebanese officials to find a diplomatic solution to end the violence.

WINK News reporter Ashely French spoke with Fort Myers Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz to gain insight into the situation.

Rabbi Minkowitz, the director of Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, describing it as another tragedy. Despite this, he is relying on faith and positivity in the face of such horror.

Rabbi Minkowitz believed in staying strong and hopeful. On Sunday, he held a meeting with his organization at a playground to inspire hope rather than fear.

Rabbi Minkowitz shared his thoughts, saying, “There’s no question that the terror continues and it’s getting worse. People want to live in peace and security, and no one wants to live in chaos. We must stop the fighting and the attacks on innocent children. We need peace and happiness for everyone.”

He added, “We’re going to stay strong. By putting on a smile and living happily, we show that life should be like a playground for everyone, not just for children but for adults as well. I believe that God is watching over us and will protect us.”

