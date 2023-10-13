Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources earns national reaccreditation

Credit: Sarasota County

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources earned national reaccreditation at the 2023 NRPA Annual Conference.

Sarasota’s parks department continues to be recognized as one of the country’s elite park and recreation agencies by earning reaccreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies and the National Recreation and Park Association.

CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies and is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community.

This mark of distinction indicates an agency has met rigorous standards for managing and administrating lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is an award-winning agency that manages over 55,000 acres of parkland, including beaches, trails, natural areas, athletic facilities, recreation centers and water access parks.