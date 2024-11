Credit: The Shell Factory & Nature Park

Fans of the now-closed Shell Factory & Nature Park will have a final chance to own a piece of nostalgia with two virtual auctions.

The auctions will be hosted by Fort Myers Auction, liquidating the remaining inventory from the 86-year-old entertainment destination.

The first online auction will encompass bulk and specialty items from the Shell Factory’s retail store.

Online bidding is currently live and will conclude at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

More than 500 lots will be available with items spanning a variety of toys, T-shirts, postcards, gemstones, personalized gifts and décor.

There is also an expansive collection of holiday décor, including a 7-foot tall Santa Claus statue that once greeted visitors, Christmas villages, trees, figurines, Fontanini nativity sets and more.

Retailer glass display cases and metal display racks are also up for bid.

Bidders must register an account to view and bid on available items online at ShellFactoryAuction.com.

Items will be sold as-is and buyers must pick up items by appointment.

In January, a second virtual auction will be held to sell restaurant equipment and furnishings, larger fixtures and pieces of iconic Shell Factory memorabilia, statues and signage, including the World’s Largest Shell Factory sign and the Tommy’s Outdoor Café sign.

Further details, dates and registration for the second online auction will be announced in the coming weeks.