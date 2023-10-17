Bishop Verot safety Leroy Roker commits to Ohio State

Bishop Verot safety Leroy Roker is making a name for himself in the black and gold. His defensive play has him going to one of the most storied programs in all of college football, Ohio State.

If you leave the ball in the air long enough, Roker will make a play. He’s a ball hawk.

“I’m just back there roaming around and doing my thing,” Roker said. “Coaches trust me to go sideline to sideline.”

Roker leads the team with three interceptions on the season, including on in Thursday’s 57-0 win over Gateway.

“I just dropped back and saw the ball in the air,” Roker recalled. “And I just went to attack. You know going my normal stuff.”

“When you’re that God-gifted and then you work as hard as he does, and you’re as coachable as he is, you know he’s going to be in the right spot often,” Bishop Verot head coach Richie Rode said.

That God-given talent isn’t exclusive to defense, as he’s made plays as a receiver for the Vikings. That hasn’t gone unnoticed as Roker captured the attention of Ohio State. Last week, Roker announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

“When I got the call, I didn’t know who it was at first,” Roker said as he remembered the moment he got his offer. “A number from Ohio. They called me and it was the coach and I was just really shocked.”

“A great fit for him,” Rode said. “And I think he’s going to be really coached up. And you know they put some safeties in the league so you never know what happens over the next 3-5 years.”

Roker is part of a Buckeyes class that’s ranked in the top four of all the major recruiting websites. The school believes he’s the first player to be committed to the Buckeyes.