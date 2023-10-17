CenturyLink announces price hike: What you need to know

Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com

CenturyLink is notifying its customers about an upcoming increase in the internet monthly recurring charge, amounting to $10 per month.

Customers affected by this increase will be notified at least 30 days in advance of the change in their monthly recurring charge for CenturyLink internet service. According to CenturyLink, the notification will be sent via different channels based on the billing method:

Customers prepaying on a month-to-month basis through a debit or credit card will receive an email notification sent to the email address associated with their account.

Customers receiving a monthly bill, either through paperless billing or a printed bill for the prior month of service, will be notified through a message on their monthly bill.

When will the CenturyLink price hike become effective?

The new monthly recurring charge will become effective 30 days following the notification of the increase.

As a result, customers can expect to see the adjusted rate reflected on their next monthly bill.

It is essential for customers to carefully review their individual notification messages for dates specific to their services.