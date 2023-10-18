Lee County to ‘Take Charge’ of battery recycling

Photo by mohamed abdelghaffar on Pexels.com

The Lee County Solid Waste announced the launch of the “Take Charge” campaign to educate residents and visitors on proper battery disposal.

As part of the campaign, LCSW reminds residents to not place any batteries in their recycling bins.

Household alkaline batteries, AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt and button batteries can be disposed of in your

regular garbage can.

Any other type of battery (rechargeable, nickel-cadmium, automotive, lithium-ion, lead-acid) should be recycled at the Household Chemical Waste Facility at 6441 Topaz Court in Fort Myers.



Rechargeable batteries have become more prevalent in the solid waste industry, which provoked the campaign to help educate consumers about proper waste disposal.



Another type of battery that had become commonplace is the Lithium-ion battery. LCSW encourages people to know what common products contain lithium-ion batteries as know how to properly dispose of them.

Some examples: