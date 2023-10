K9 Canelo Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A beloved K-9 at the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has died, according to the office of the sheriff.

CCSO said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Canelo had served the sheriff’s office since 2019 and was involved in numerous investigations.

They called Canelo “very talented, he brought joy to all those working with him.”

Canelo passed “due to unforeseen medical events.”