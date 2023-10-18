Non-profit’s idea on the future of the Lee Civic Center

The Charity Pros

While the future of the Lee Civic Center is still being thought out, The Charity Pros, a non-profit group, believes it has a great idea to redevelop the property.

The organization, a 501(c)(3), put together an in-depth plan to redevelop the Lee Civic Center into an 18,000-seat amphitheater and entertainment venue.

The Charity Pros believes the change would result in an “economic boom” for Southwest Florida.

Where does the Civic Center Stand now?

According to a spokeswoman with the county:

“Staff is currently working with commissioners and the community to present options for long-term uses of the site. This has involved a public meeting in August, which WINK/Gulfshore Business covered, and a community-wide survey. Next up, there will be a Board workshop in early December where staff makes a presentation and the commissioners have a discussion about uses and potential plans.”

A county spokesperson told WINK News the county has never approved a plan for Charity Pros or any other entity to put an amphitheater at the Civic Center site.

“What has occurred are a few informal conversations with Charity Pro, some staff members and individual commissioners. That’s the extent of it,” said a county spokesperson in an email.

“The property has been basically a rotation of RV shows and gun shows and the fair for the last decade, you know, we want the entire community to use these 100 acres out here,” said Brad Maloney, one of the founding members of The Charity Pros.

The Charity Pros said its plan includes renderings, costs and benefits. Based on the numbers the Charity Pros have put together, they figure the new venue will bring at least $1 million per year for the county, entice major acts to the venue, increase attendance at the fair and be a huge benefit to the 4-H, which uses the fairgrounds.

When WINK News asked how this project would be paid for, Maloney said The Charity Pros has private investors and donors that are very interested in getting involved.

“We’re not asking the county to pay for this in any way. There will be no taxpayer money involved,” said Maloney.